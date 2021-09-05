Michael Brewer: Americans Holding up Passports at Kabul were turned away....

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“We're tracking over 3000 individuals now,” says Michael Brewer, a U.S. Army Special Operations veteran and a seasoned hand in counterterrorism intelligence.
He and his team, a loose collection of interested parties known as Project Archangel, are working around the clock to rescue as many as they can. More information can be found at Project Afghan Relief Fund: http://parf.us.
#Afghanistan #KabulAirport #Taliban