Portland Budget 2026: Mayor Wilson’s "Renaissance" or Fiscal Failure?

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Mayor Keith Wilson promised a 'renaissance' for Portland, but the 2026 proposed budget tells a different story. We are breaking down the $160 million deficit, the 31% cuts to homeless services, and the massive slashes to outreach programs. Is this a strategic move, or is Portland trading its future for short-term fixes? Today on Left Coast News, we hold city officials accountable to the math behind the rhetoric.
#Portland #LeftCoastNews #PDXBudget #PortlandPolitics #CityAudit #MayorKeithWilson #PublicAccountability #PortlandRenaissance #FiscalPolicy #WatchdogJournalism
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