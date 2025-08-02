Gungage (1999, Playstation)

Gungage (ガンゲージ) is a third-person shooter and shoot'em up developed and published Konami. It was only released in Europe and Japan.



Gungage takes place in world which is a mix between sci-fi and fantasy, with inspiration taken from, for example, Space Harrier, and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind. The story starts off with little exposition. It basically says that suddenly, monsters have appeared everywhere and attack people.



The game offers four different characters to play, each with their own storyline, but three characters have to be unlocked first. Your character has a gun with infinite ammo. You can strafe and jump-dash to the side, jump, slow down your speed and stand still to focus on aiming. You have an energy gauge which filled by crystals lying around or left behind by enemies. You can use the energy for a powerful shot or for activating a shield.

