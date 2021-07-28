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Tea Party Patriots to lead Capitol protest against Biden’s Cuba policies
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40 views • July 28, 2021
Conservative groups are expected at the U.S. Capitol building on Tuesday to show support for the Cuban people. One America’s John Hines spoke to one of the organizers of the rally, Tea Party Patriots co-founder Jenny Beth Martin.
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