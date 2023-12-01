Dave & Jeran Wipe the Floor With the Globe Theory

Dave Weiss and Jeran of Jeranism join me to take apart the lies that we have been living under for 100s of years.

Questioning what we have been told is SCIENCE! Don't let the fools fool you into following the crowd.

Why do we care about Flat Earth vs the Globe?

The Lies are so big and so deep.

How can you trust any institution when you unplug and see that it is all a huge LIE?





Join the Mount Meru Summit 2 Dec 8-9, 2023 to hear about healing, flat earth and all the information CNN won't be sharing.





Web: https://www.flatearthdave.com/





Web: https://jeranism.com/





Mount Meru Summit 2: https://trueearther.com/