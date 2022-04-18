Spanish Volunteer Luca Was Attracted by the Slogan of Taking Down the Evil CCP

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】04/16/2022 Luka, a Spanish volunteer, is attracted to the slogan “Take down the Chinese Communist Party”. He has a deep understanding of the CCP’s treatment of Hong Kong, Xinjiang, suppression of press freedom and live organ harvesting. He calls for an end to mutual fighting and a joint effort against evil forces like Russia and the Chinese Communist Party.