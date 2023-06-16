Fritjof kupar potatissättning - Government stole my tractor

government stole my tractor.
The Swedish communist government stole my tractor and is, villfully pushing farmers into bankruptcy. A sofisticated version of the Sovjet 1930-ies confiscation, land grab. But also, to force people, by future wanted starvation, to eat bugs.
Sweden is truly a shit hole country.
https://swebbtube.se/w/cS87uzLozAUMLvjBAKb9zZ
https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFOgOyv4ls4v/
https://rumble.com/v2ukc5c-fritjof-kupar-potatissttning.html
https://www.brighteon.com/d871e951-8154-43ad-8dea-e4b5de046b2e
