Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Fritjof kupar potatissättning - Government stole my tractor
29 views
channel image
Fritjof Persson
Published Yesterday |

government stole my tractor.


The Swedish communist government stole my tractor and is, villfully pushing farmers into bankruptcy. A sofisticated version of the Sovjet 1930-ies confiscation, land grab. But also, to force people, by future wanted starvation, to eat bugs.


Sweden is truly a shit hole country.


Uploaded at:

https://swebbtube.se/w/cS87uzLozAUMLvjBAKb9zZ

https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFOgOyv4ls4v/

https://rumble.com/v2ukc5c-fritjof-kupar-potatissttning.html

https://www.brighteon.com/d871e951-8154-43ad-8dea-e4b5de046b2e

Keywords
fritjofgovernment stolemy tractor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket