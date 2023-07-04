"We are Priests" with Jessica Knock and Dr. Stephen Pidgeon

We continue our study on "idolatry" through the scriptural lenses of Malachi and the consequences for not walking in righteousness. The Blessing:

My covenant was with him of life and peace; and I gave them to him for the fear wherewith he feared me, and was afraid before my name. The Torah of Truth was in his mouth, and iniquity was not found in his lips: he walked with me in peace and equity, and did turn many away from iniquity. For the priest's lips should guard knowledge, and they should seek the Torah at his mouth: for he is the messenger of Yahuah Tseva'oth.

Judgment: The Consequences:

But ye are departed out of the way; ye have caused many to stumble at the Torah; ye have corrupted the covenant of Leviy, says Yahuah Tseva'oth. Therefore have I also made you contemptible and base before all the people, according as ye have not guarded my ways, but have been partial in the Torah. MAL`AKIY (MALACHI) 2:5-9 את CEPHER







