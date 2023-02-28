https://gettr.com/post/p29uqok7d90

02/23/2023 Dr. Bradley Thayer: China is an existential threat to America. It has been covertly arming Russia, supporting the Russia-Ukraine war, and wanting to defeat the US. China is building ships at a rate and scale that the United States cannot match. The US is overfocusing on the sideshow of the Russia-Ukraine war and exhausting its energy on it. The United States doesn’t have the modernized infrastructure to support a war of attrition, and its military deterrence against the CCP is failing.





02/23/2023 布拉德利·塞耶博士：中共是美国的生存威胁。中共一直暗中给俄罗斯提供武器，支持俄乌战争，想要击败美国。中共国正以美国无法比拟的速度和规模粗糙建造舰船。美国却过度关注俄乌战争这个次要问题，耗尽自己的能量。美国不具有支持消耗战的现代化基础设施，对中共的军事威慑也在失效。





