https://gettr.com/post/p29uqok7d90
02/23/2023 Dr. Bradley Thayer: China is an existential threat to America. It has been covertly arming Russia, supporting the Russia-Ukraine war, and wanting to defeat the US. China is building ships at a rate and scale that the United States cannot match. The US is overfocusing on the sideshow of the Russia-Ukraine war and exhausting its energy on it. The United States doesn’t have the modernized infrastructure to support a war of attrition, and its military deterrence against the CCP is failing.
02/23/2023 布拉德利·塞耶博士：中共是美国的生存威胁。中共一直暗中给俄罗斯提供武器，支持俄乌战争，想要击败美国。中共国正以美国无法比拟的速度和规模粗糙建造舰船。美国却过度关注俄乌战争这个次要问题，耗尽自己的能量。美国不具有支持消耗战的现代化基础设施，对中共的军事威慑也在失效。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.