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A Mother Allowed this? Or another DS Fake Video?
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600 views • March 25, 2021
ITS THIS THE "NEM NORMAL?" SEEMS TO YOU NORMAL? SO YOU ARE FUCK OF YOUR MIND!
If Biden isnt in White House Neither in USA Power, who Aproved the USA Bad Laws? Trump in Shadow Government or Biden Without no Power?????
And If...The Deep State want to tell the world that all the governments in the world are corrupt in order to overthrow all the world governments in each country to put a single World government = New World order?
By the away...work at home its one goal of Deep State Evil Agenda to!
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
If Biden isnt in White House Neither in USA Power, who Aproved the USA Bad Laws? Trump in Shadow Government or Biden Without no Power?????
And If...The Deep State want to tell the world that all the governments in the world are corrupt in order to overthrow all the world governments in each country to put a single World government = New World order?
By the away...work at home its one goal of Deep State Evil Agenda to!
"Who Control our Money, Control our Life!"
Stop being static at home watching illusory videos from the internet and TV and take your part.
The part of the people. Only by uniting ourselves against these genocides will we win!
More News in Site:
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
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