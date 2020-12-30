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'THE GREAT RESET' PLAN REVEALED - HOW COVID-19 USHERS IN THE NEW WORLD ORDER
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60 views • December 30, 2020
A report from Spiro Skouras
For months we have seen our way of life change dramatically. We have been told time and time again things will never be the same and we must accept the new normal. Now the social engineers have revealed their hand and officially launched their solution to this crisis. The proposed solution is the Great Reset. In this report we examine what exactly is the great reset and who is involved. We also explore what the Great Reset means for humanity as face unprecedented times.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
For months we have seen our way of life change dramatically. We have been told time and time again things will never be the same and we must accept the new normal. Now the social engineers have revealed their hand and officially launched their solution to this crisis. The proposed solution is the Great Reset. In this report we examine what exactly is the great reset and who is involved. We also explore what the Great Reset means for humanity as face unprecedented times.
Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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