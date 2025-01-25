LA Fires, Feminism, Hollywood, Russia-Ukraine, Cops, Guns

CTB 2025-01-24 LA Fires

Topic list:

* “Brother Gregory” of “His Holy Church” is one-and-done.

* Diversify your portfolio...especially when They own your platforms.

* LA fires: have they been manipulated?

* The political make-up of California: who’s to blame?

* Jesidue explained.

* What do Trump’s “Ambassadors to Hollywood” have in common?

* The “Fire Chief” of Los Angeles is a far-Left Catholic-educated Lesbian.

* What do John Krasinski and “Jimmy” Fallon have in common? —the same as Bradly Cooper and “Lady Gaga”, Tom Clancy and his premier character, “Jack Ryan”.

* What do Ronald Reagan, Chester Nimitz and George Patton have in common?

* Jesuit “Josh” Hawley is our 2nd Amendment hero!

* Donald Trump is making EFFORTS to deport illegals!!!

* Videogame evidence of the Russia/Ukraine war!

* Police are gods: sheriff-ette shoots traffic stop with his own weapon.

* Can a black powder firearm be used for personal or home defense?

