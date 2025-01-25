LA Fires, Feminism, Hollywood, Russia-Ukraine, Cops, Guns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2025-01-24 LA Fires
Topic list:
* “Brother Gregory” of “His Holy Church” is one-and-done.
* Diversify your portfolio...especially when They own your platforms.
* LA fires: have they been manipulated?
* The political make-up of California: who’s to blame?
* Jesidue explained.
* What do Trump’s “Ambassadors to Hollywood” have in common?
* The “Fire Chief” of Los Angeles is a far-Left Catholic-educated Lesbian.
* What do John Krasinski and “Jimmy” Fallon have in common? —the same as Bradly Cooper and “Lady Gaga”, Tom Clancy and his premier character, “Jack Ryan”.
* What do Ronald Reagan, Chester Nimitz and George Patton have in common?
* Jesuit “Josh” Hawley is our 2nd Amendment hero!
* Donald Trump is making EFFORTS to deport illegals!!!
* Videogame evidence of the Russia/Ukraine war!
* Police are gods: sheriff-ette shoots traffic stop with his own weapon.
* Can a black powder firearm be used for personal or home defense?
