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Supreme Court Refuses to Hear Texas Case - Beijing Biden + the Leftists Win
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364 views • December 12, 2020
The state of Texas and its Attorney General John Paxton made a valiant effort to get the Supreme Court of the United States to hear their pleas, and not to have the election rigged by Last minute rule changes which were not approved of by the state legislatures.
Congratulations are in order to the CCP, and Beijing Biden, as it appears that he will be rigged into the presidency until Kamala Harris takes over.
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Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#Beijing #scotus #texas
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
Congratulations are in order to the CCP, and Beijing Biden, as it appears that he will be rigged into the presidency until Kamala Harris takes over.
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
#Beijing #scotus #texas
http://www.rechargeFreedom.com for more
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