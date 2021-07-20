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Grapperhaus wil sex niet strafbaar maken
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12 views • July 20, 2021
De zoon van onze minister van Jusititie en Veiligheid Grapperhaus is projectleider bij Wereld Economisch Forum (WEF). Hij doet iets met ‘energietransitie’ en compromisloze innovatie, dat nou net de kern van de ‘Great Reset‘ ten behoeve van de ‘groene’ agenda van het WEF is. https://www.weforum.org/people/ferdinand-grapperhaus
Verder heeft Zoonlief ook toevallig een geldprijs gekregen van de postcode loterij, lees criminele organisatie https://www.postcodeloterij.nl/over-ons/ons-pand/delftse-start-up-plaatst-stroomopwekkende-ramen-in-nieuwe-kantoor-goede-doelen-loterijen
Diana
Verder heeft Zoonlief ook toevallig een geldprijs gekregen van de postcode loterij, lees criminele organisatie https://www.postcodeloterij.nl/over-ons/ons-pand/delftse-start-up-plaatst-stroomopwekkende-ramen-in-nieuwe-kantoor-goede-doelen-loterijen
Diana
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