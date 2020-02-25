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SOS ΛΕΣΒΟΣ κατοχικές δυνάμεις δημοκρατικών ΜΑΤ με το που βγήκαν απο το καράβι έριξαν δακρυγόνα!
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10 views • February 25, 2020
Επιλεγμένα αποσπάσματα με τα γεγονότα στις 25-2-2020. Τις φωτιές τις άναψαν πιθανότατα άτομα που συνεργάζονταν με τα ΜΑΤ. Συγχαρητήρια στη δημοσιογράφο από το "Στο Νησί" που τράβηξε και ανέβασε ολόκληρο το βίντεο (60 λεπτών), δείτε και τα άλλα που έχει ανεβάσει σε αυτό το λινκ https://www.facebook.com/stonisi.gr/ στηρίξτε ανεξάρτητα κανάλια.
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