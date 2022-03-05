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Ukraine has filmed a Pretentious Video about How They will Meet the Enemy. 030522
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231 views • March 05, 2022
Translated from Russian what was found under this video.
In the frame there are blown up bridges, a lot of Molotov cocktails, old grandfather's DShK, anti-tank hedgehogs made of scrap metal, Euromaidan-style barricades and for some reason not a single piece of heavy equipment.
In the frame there are blown up bridges, a lot of Molotov cocktails, old grandfather's DShK, anti-tank hedgehogs made of scrap metal, Euromaidan-style barricades and for some reason not a single piece of heavy equipment.
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