RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/solutionswatch-rageagainstwar/

Angela McArdle of the Libertarian Party and Nicholas Brana of the People's Party join us today to discuss Rage Against the War Machine, an anti-war rally that will be held in Washington, D.C. on February 19th. We discuss the genesis of the rally, the demands of the protestors, what the organizers hope to accomplish and how those interested in attending or helping with the rally can get involved.