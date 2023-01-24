RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Angela McArdle of the Libertarian Party and Nicholas Brana of the People's Party join us today to discuss Rage Against the War Machine, an anti-war rally that will be held in Washington, D.C. on February 19th. We discuss the genesis of the rally, the demands of the protestors, what the organizers hope to accomplish and how those interested in attending or helping with the rally can get involved.
