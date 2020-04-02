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Pence points the uninsured to Medicaid to pay for coronavirus treatments
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5 views • April 02, 2020
Fox News' John Roberts asks President Trump and Vice President Pence if they will consider reopening the health care exchanges and if not, what the alternative will be for uninsured individuals.
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