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The message we all need to hear...
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1 view • November 16, 2021
An excerpt from "Kingdom Of Heaven"..."Remember that howsoever you are played or by whom, your soul is in your keeping alone, even though those who presume to play you be kings or men of power. When you stand before God, you cannot say, "But I was told by others to do thus," or that virtue was not convenient at the time. This will not suffice. Remember that..."
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