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Juan O Savin: It's Time To Cross The Delaware
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181 views • December 31, 2021
As always Juan does not disappoint!
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📱 Text LAW to 40509 to get the Law of War plus Flyover’s Free Gift
Links mentioned -
https://rumble.com/vmxxcx--conplan-8888-the-matrix-4-resurrections-trailer-analysis-continued-majesti.html
https://rumble.com/vqp94a-thestorm-bigger-you-think-youve-always-had-more-than-you-knew.html
🇺🇸 Get up to 66% off at My Pillow Using Promo Code FLYOVER ► mypillow.com/flyover
► Sign Up For Our Newsletter! -https://bit.ly/flyovernewsletter
► MEET US IN PERSON!! Text EVENTS to 40509 to learn more
► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble! https://bit.ly/FlyoverRumble
► Support Flyover Directly - https://www.flyoverconservatives.com/donate
► Flyover Conservatives Gold and Silver Buyer of Choice - https://flyovergold.com
► Use Promo Code “ Flyover” when checking out at www.MyPillow.com 🇺🇸 support Mike Lindell's fight against election fraud and censorship AND Save up to 66% off of your My Pillow products
► Discover the 100% Effective and Affordable COVID-19 Treatments and Therapies Today At: www.Sherwood.TV/flyover
► Support a Family Owned, Pro-Life Woman Merch Store 🛍 https://col1972.com/discount/Flyover
🎒 Flyover Merch - https://www.shop.flyoverconservatives.com/ (Discount Code "Flyover" for 10% off) 📱 Text us - 40509 🔔 Hit the bell next to Subscribe so you don't miss a video! 🧑💻For all our information visit https://flyoverconservatives.com
🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited 💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives 🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives 📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservatives 📸Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/flyoverconservatives/ 🧑💻Website: https://flyoverconservatives.com
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