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Flooding from heavy rainfall has led to landslides and destruction in Honduras
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242 views • April 24, 2021
Heavy downpours hit Honduras. Earlier, the country declared a red alert level in the southern regions of the country due to heavy rains that hit this territory, which means the need to evacuate people from dangerous areas. Meteorologists said that in a few hours about 150 millimeters of precipitation fell, which led to the overflow of rivers.
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