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Practical Holiness
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11 views • January 25, 2022
Jesus, in Matthew 5:48, tells us to "to be perfect, even as your Father in heaven is perfect." How is this possible? The Bible gives us the guidance & assurance that the Holy Ghost within us is more than able to help us along "the Way of Holiness" found in Isaiah 35:8. Practical holiness is possible day by day. This is absolutely not an endorsement of a second work of Grace, as taught by some. Rather, this is the reality of sinful Christians trying to tap into God's power, one day at a time, to glorify Him.
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