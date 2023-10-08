Create New Account
DUAL CITIZENS, FLUORIDE, 18 MPH CITIES, BLUE ROOFS MATTER, H2O CARS, NYC SPRAYED
channel image
Gary King
6 Subscribers
28 views
Published 13 hours ago

"Inconvenient Truths" is a weekly reaction video series where Gary presents various videos, articles, screen shots and stories for Jim's and our audience's spontaneous, unrehearsed reaction through our comment section. Recorded LIVE. Tonight's show includes: Did we have hydro cars in 1974? We have a few retro clips about fluoride and The Milgram experiment, border crossings, Dual Citizens, revision of history, 18 MPH cities plus much much more!

Keywords
fluoridejim fetzergary kingdual citizensinconvenient truths18 mph citiesblue roofs matterh2o carsnyc sprayed

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket