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Sound Money Means A Sound Future
The Morgan Report
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Sound Money Means A Sound Future | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

The concept of "sound money" evolved in the 19th century as many countries adopted the gold standard.

When the Federal Reserve System was created at the end of 1913, the United States was on the gold standard along with most of the rest of the world. Little did we know this would lead to the fiat currency we have today.

Most Americans no longer carry gold and silver money in our pockets and purses as our grandparents did during their lives. But we still carry the history, legacy, and spirit of those gold and silver coins.

Because no government could remove the ringing echo of sound money from history, or from us. And government cannot camouflage its counterfeits with gold-colored paint. You can experience sound money’s evident ring of truth for yourself. Toss any gold or silver coin on your kitchen table and you will hear the history of honest money ringing down through the centuries.

Watch this video on Sound Money Means A Sound Future, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Sound Money Means A Sound Future.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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