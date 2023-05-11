An observation about blood in the Bible.

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An observation about blood in the Holy Bible. 3-24-23
It could be, blood in the Bible, or spiritually, works similarly as it does in life, or naturally. In life it provides the energy, nutrients, oxygen, etc. for the body to function. In death it may provide the spirit the energy, etc. it needs to perform its functions. Genesis chapter 4 verse 10 states, ‘“And the LORD said, “What have you done?” The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground.”’ Have a great day.