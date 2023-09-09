Create New Account
The Conservative Continuum, Ep. 89: "Stop The Organized Fraud"
The Conservative Continuum
Professor David Clements delves into election integrity, the need to eliminate voting machines and the necessity to remove them prior to the 2024 presidential election season. Professor Clements also reviews his latest documentary entitled "Let My People Go". This fascinating work reflects the need to focus on the plight of the January 6th patriots as well as reinforces our demand for absolute integrity in our future elections.

