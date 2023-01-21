Ukraine Update Jan 21, 2023

We never ask or accept money. If you feel the need to give, please help the orphans that we support. https://www.donbasshumaid.com/ ⚡️SITREP

◽️ Anastasia Yelsukova, military correspondent, came under enemy mortar fire and received shrapnel wounds to her left knee in Soledar.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, Army Aviation and artillery of the Western Military District have inflicted fire damage to units of the 14th and 92nd mechanized brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Timkovka, Tabayevka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

◽️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armored fighting vehicle, 2 pickups, and 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery of the Central Military District has inflicted fire damage to units of the 92nd and 66th mechanized brigades of the AFU near Stelmakhovka and Makeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Serebryanskoye forestry.

◽️ 1 AFU artillery ordnance depot has been destroyed near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ The enemy has lost over 40 personnel, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 4 armored fighting vehicles, and 1 D-20 howitzer.

💥 In Donetsk direction, volunteers from assault detachments, supported by Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Southern Military District, have liberated Kleshcheyevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot for multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) has been destroyed near Zvanovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

◽️ Up to 60 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armored fighting vehicles, 2 motor vehicles, 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, as well as Giatsint-B and D-20 howitzers have been eliminated.

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, successful offensive operations of units from the Eastern Military District have resulted in the liberation of Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region).

◽️ The enemy has lost up to 90 Ukrainian personnel, 4 armored fighting vehicles, 3 motor vehicles, 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, as well as 2 howitzers (D-20 and D-30).

💥 In Kherson direction, 1 U.S.-manufactured M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, as well as 2 howitzers (D-30 and Msta-B) have been destroyed within the counterbattery warfare.

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralized 78 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas.

✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Posad-Pokrovskoye (Kherson region).

💥 Russian air defense facilities have shot down 1 Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Lozovaya (Kharkov region).

◽️ 6 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS have been intercepted near Mirnoye and Lyubimovka (Zaporozhye region).

- Russian Defense Ministry