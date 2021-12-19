V.I.C.T.O.R.Y. The WORD is Perfect. The KEY Has PROVEN The ROCK Is The Inversion Of the SYSTEM

The Truth mirrored from the Cory Barbee YouTube channel for Jonathan KleckQuotation from original video description.... "JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM ..This is a Must Watch Video JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERJESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM SION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM JESUS IS THE ROCK ---HE IS THE INVERSION OF THE SYSTEM"