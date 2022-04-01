[Bidan]'s Border Tsunami

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An American Crisis
* Border crossings are about to get a lot worse.
* If DHS drops Title 42, crossings could surge to 18K per day (from 7K).
* Title 42 was used by DJT in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the plandemic.
* We’ve hit 1M illegal crossings just in the last 6 months.
* We’re on track to shatter every record since records were first kept 60+ years ago.
* Wonder why the country is getting so volatile?
* The population is changing too fast — and no one has anything in common.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022