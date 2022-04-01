[Bidan]'s Border Tsunami

An American Crisis

* Border crossings are about to get a lot worse.

* If DHS drops Title 42, crossings could surge to 18K per day (from 7K).

* Title 42 was used by DJT in 2020 to expel migrants seeking asylum during the plandemic.

* We’ve hit 1M illegal crossings just in the last 6 months.

* We’re on track to shatter every record since records were first kept 60+ years ago.

* Wonder why the country is getting so volatile?

* The population is changing too fast — and no one has anything in common.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 31 March 2022