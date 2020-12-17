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TruNews Headlines with Kerry Kinsey - December 17, 2020
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58 views • December 17, 2020
Dec 17, 2020
Courtesy of TruNews
Is the Covid vaccine only good for two months, Del Bigtree says,"What the media is telling you about the vaccine is all a lie; the vaccine appears to be making more people sick, he says, "If the purpose of the vaccine was to help you avoid symptoms it failed, that recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom is gaining steam, people are mad about his lockdown orders, "Rescue California’ has collected more than 800-thousand signatures, they need 1.5 million by mid-March to put it on the ballot, on "Corona Crazy’ a man at a California Costco holds a brief civil disobedience moment, Jim Jordan and Tommy Tuberville say January 6th is when a huge electoral college battle will take place to decide who really won the November election.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-17-2020
Courtesy of TruNews
Is the Covid vaccine only good for two months, Del Bigtree says,"What the media is telling you about the vaccine is all a lie; the vaccine appears to be making more people sick, he says, "If the purpose of the vaccine was to help you avoid symptoms it failed, that recall effort against California Governor Gavin Newsom is gaining steam, people are mad about his lockdown orders, "Rescue California’ has collected more than 800-thousand signatures, they need 1.5 million by mid-March to put it on the ballot, on "Corona Crazy’ a man at a California Costco holds a brief civil disobedience moment, Jim Jordan and Tommy Tuberville say January 6th is when a huge electoral college battle will take place to decide who really won the November election.
https://www.trunews.com/stream/trunews-headlines-with-kerry-kinsey-december-17-2020
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