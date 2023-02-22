https://gettr.com/post/p28vif767c3

02/18/2023 Gordon Chang: After shooting down the CCP spy balloon, President Biden stated, “We want competition, we don't want conflict.” It is so impactful, because it says to the CCP, they can do whatever they want, and the US will try to “avoid conflict”. The United States has the power to deter China or defeat Russia, but we're not exercising our power. The weakness could lead to a war with the CCP, Russia and its proxies.

02/18/2023 章家敦：在击落中共间谍气球后，拜登总统出来声明“美国想要竞争，不希望发生冲突”。这事影响巨大，因为这意味着美国允许中共为所欲为，而美国将尽力避免冲突。 美国有能力威慑中共、打败俄罗斯，但却没有发挥能力。软弱将导致美国与中共、俄罗斯及其代理人发生战争。





