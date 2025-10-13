© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump also arrived in Egypt to host the Peace Summit.
⚡️French President Macron, Italian PM Meloni, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Pakistani Prime Minister Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have all arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt.