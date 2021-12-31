They Are Telegraphing A BLACKOUT Event Coming Around The Corner! Do You Have Grid Down Plan?

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For those that have the eyes to see, The powers that shouldn't be are telegraphing a Blackout Situation that is coming around the corner. There are many different signs pointing to this happening sooner, rather than later. Do you have a plan for such an event?-
Learn More: https://twitter.com/search?q=Blackout&;src=trend_click&f=live&vertical=trends
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