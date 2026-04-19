Everyone hating on all jews Documentary

OurFreeSociety





I had to change the title since this has ZERO to do with blacks. SMH





Here is the article and this does NOT prove that all jews are evil, just the ones in the article - https://www.ynet.co.il/articles/0,7340,L-3342999,00.html





Note how it appears to be russians behind a lot of SHIT!





I thought you guys all said there were 109 countries the jews were kicked out of, and yet at around 18.00, it says 47. With that kind of HUGE discrepancy, I don't believe this. I think this is all BS that jews have been kicked out of so many countries and in the first book I ever read on the evils, they were often kicked out because of the evils jews even though they didn't do anything wrong. Or if they didn't convert to Catholicism/Christianity which is TERRIBLE. Supposedly the muslims didn't force them to convert.





Original link - https://odysee.com/@thisworldworks:1/Black-Lives-Matter-New-2017-Documentary-MUST-SEE-New-BlackLivesMatter-Movie.mp4:1





Please take some polls and pass it around to help me analyze the Truth - https://ourfreesociety.com/polls





While I don't do this work for the money and I work FOR FREE FULL TIME and have been since the war started in March 2020 because it's the RIGHT THING TO DO, I do pay for everything out of my poor pocket and I am in debt. I realized every time I upload a video I now have to pay out of my small balance. SMH.





If you have learned something from the video or my comments, or you have used one of my solutions, can you please tip me 1 USD on Odysee using their new system - https://help.odysee.tv/category-monetization/ using the Support button near the likes area. Or on BC or on my support page - https://ourfreesociety.com/support/ That would be much appreciated. I'm not asking for tons of money. Thanks





If you can't, it's your Duty, as is everyone's, to help me or another Warrior to fight the evils. It's now 2025, and it's already been HELL ON EARTH!

https://odysee.com/@OurFreeSociety:2/We-can-fight-them-TOGETHER:a

https://ourfreesociety.com/worldwide-meditation-and-prayer-circle/

https://ourfreesociety.com/community





Actions speak louder than words!!!





Here is a list of other ways you can help the OFS Fight for Freedom Team - https://ourfreesociety.com/the-need-for-action/





We MUST work together to save us from this war. I can't do it without you. We ALL MUST work together to take them OUT!





Here's my taplink with links to various categories. https://taplink.cc/ourfreesociety





Here are my playlists, still adding - https://ourfreesociety.com/my-list-of-video-playlists-about-the-truth





Help build the OFS Supply Network - https://ourfreesociety.com/the-our-free-society-supply-network/





The ONLY way we are going to fight this thing is IF you finally recognize that you have power within.





Please start releasing your childhood trauma that stops you from being a healthy functioning man or woman. We all have some trauma in us and we need to detox it.





This is why it's so easy for the evils to control us, because they have harmed us psychologically and physically for hundreds of years.





https://ourfreesociety.com/alternative-therapy-courses/





And if you don't already know, start learning about the Laws of Nature - https://ourfreesociety.com/Odysee-Natural-Law-Playlist





If you are attacked by the evils, please fill this out and pass it around - https://ourfreesociety.com/tracking-when-and-where-the-evils-attack-us





Read my views on the fake awake video platforms. https://ourfreesociety.com/video-platforms/





Please like, share, and subscribe if you so choose, and here is my site https://ourfreesociety.com





Thank you and have a lovely day/night!