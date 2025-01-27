The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 373 - Donna 2.0

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I want to return to the subject of DONNA TRUMP since SHE’S been PRE-SELECTED to the position of Presidential PUPPET for a second time. We know that this individual is NOT a GENETIC MALE. Trump is a Transgender or Transsexual entity. A woman disguised as a MAN is pretending to be President of the USA for the second time. That alone is a deception on a grand scale. Donna’s partner Melvin known as Melania is a GENETIC MALE posing as a woman. I have already covered this reality in Video No’s358 and 359 titled, “As It Was So It Is” and “Third Men.” If you haven’t watched these messages then I urge you to do so. Reality is much MORE than “stranger than fiction.” The world at the top level is ruled by high level Female MAGA Sorcerers masquerading as MEN. MAGA is the 5th and highest degree in witchcraft. MAGA does NOT mean “Make America Great Again.”
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html
Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html
The Holy Spirit
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html
The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html
The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 385 Videos
http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html
Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7
Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series
https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5
Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling
BitChute - Darkness Is Falling
Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth
You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel
pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling
Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling