Home Made Soap With Leah January 2022

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Basic soap calculation sites
Link for recipe: http://www.soapcalc.net/
http://www.soapcalc.net/calc/soapcalcwp.asp
http://soapcal.net/
If you want to repeat my recipe you can use any amount of oils but use these ratios
lard 50% coconut Oil 25 % olive oil 25% =100 %
I made a very large batch...here were my totals. I suggest you enter in your own amounts into soapcalc and it will calculate your lye and water
101oz. Lard
101oz between the Coconut Oil and Olive Oil
Water 76 oz Lye sodium hydroxide (NaOH) 28 oz
Equipment used should only be used for Soap Making
Raw Oatmeal
soap calc will estimate your oils, I used 6 oz Essential oils all together
What is trace? Simply put, trace is a point in the soap making process when oils and lye water have emulsified. Once the soap has reached thin trace, it will continue to thicken over time. Mixing lye water and oils together starts the saponification process.
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