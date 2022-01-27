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Home Made Soap With Leah January 2022
Resistance Chicks
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146 views • January 27, 2022
Leah makes soap about once a year.
Basic soap calculation sites
Link for recipe: http://www.soapcalc.net/
http://www.soapcalc.net/calc/soapcalcwp.asp
http://soapcal.net/
If you want to repeat my recipe you can use any amount of oils but use these ratios
lard 50% coconut Oil 25 % olive oil 25% =100 %
I made a very large batch...here were my totals. I suggest you enter in your own amounts into soapcalc and it will calculate your lye and water
101oz. Lard
101oz between the Coconut Oil and Olive Oil
Water 76 oz Lye sodium hydroxide (NaOH) 28 oz
Equipment used should only be used for Soap Making
Raw Oatmeal
soap calc will estimate your oils, I used 6 oz Essential oils all together
What is trace? Simply put, trace is a point in the soap making process when oils and lye water have emulsified. Once the soap has reached thin trace, it will continue to thicken over time. Mixing lye water and oils together starts the saponification process.

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Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give soap making, medical, Financial, or legal advice.
Keywords
coconut oilolive oillardtracebasic soap calculationlye sodium hydroxidehomemade soap
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