The Data Centers are Coming for You – Video #316

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By classifying their data centers as critical military infrastructure, the NWO controllers bypass local zoning laws and secure federal funding. These data centers will become the backbone of the coming technocracy. When you hear the word “data center,” realize it’s a euphemism for complete AI surveillance and control.
Shownotes:
https://thefreedomarticles.com/trump-chaos-is-making-way-for-technocratic-order/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/trump-the-tool-to-implement-technocracy/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/genesis-mission-trumps-ai-acceleration/
https://thefreedomarticles.com/the-fake-ai-race-is-a-collaboration/
https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2025/07/accelerating-federal-permitting-of-data-center-infrastructure/
https://techcrunch.com/2025/07/14/mark-zuckerberg-says-meta-is-building-a-5gw-ai-data-center/
https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/2052066691576672706/photo/1
https://www.visualcapitalist.com/mapped-countries-with-most-data-centers/
https://x.com/HealthRanger/status/2053527829724164260
https://nypost.com/2026/05/07/science/silicon-valley-bets-big-on-wave-powered-floating-ai-data-centers/
https://leohohmann.substack.com/p/why-does-america-need-so-many-ai
https://corbettreport.com/starving-the-data-centre-beast
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Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon, Substack and YouTube.