What happens when nations turn against Israel? Derek's refreshing interpretation of The Parable of the Sheep and the Goat (Matthew 25:31) shines some light on what will happen with the nations that turn against God's people. This is a clip from the full sermon 'Pressures, Tests & Challenges' which is part of the four-part sermon series 'Prophetic Guide To The End Times'. Full video 'Pressures, Tests And Challenges'.
recorded at CBN, Virginia Beach, VA, February 4 1995.