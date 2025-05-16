BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
🍟 The Truth Behind Ultra-Processed Foods 🧪🚫
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
58 views • 23 hours ago

🍟 The Hidden Dangers of Ultra-Processed Foods 🧪❌


😱 Did you know the Standard American Diet is dominated by ultra-processed foods?


➡️ Over 50% of adult calories come from them—and for kids & teens, it's nearly two-thirds! 🍕🍭🥤


In this eye-opening episode


🎶 http://tinyurl.com/3t68twm6,


👩🤝 Professor Julia Rucklidge, clinical psychologist & director of Te Puna Toiora (Mental Health & Nutrition Research Lab), breaks it all down:


🧠 Ultra-processed = not just high in sugar

🥦 But also low in nutrients

🦠 Plus packed with additives that disrupt your gut & brain health

⚠️ It’s not just about diet—it’s about mental and physical wellness.


🤔 Time to rethink what’s on your plate! 🍽️✨


🙏 Tap the link in our bio or description to explore this fascinating topic! 👆📎

Keywords
gut healthhealthy eatingultra processed foods
