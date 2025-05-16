🍟 The Truth Behind Ultra-Processed Foods 🧪🚫

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🍟 The Hidden Dangers of Ultra-Processed Foods 🧪❌
😱 Did you know the Standard American Diet is dominated by ultra-processed foods?
➡️ Over 50% of adult calories come from them—and for kids & teens, it's nearly two-thirds! 🍕🍭🥤
In this eye-opening episode
🎶 http://tinyurl.com/3t68twm6,
👩🤝 Professor Julia Rucklidge, clinical psychologist & director of Te Puna Toiora (Mental Health & Nutrition Research Lab), breaks it all down:
🧠 Ultra-processed = not just high in sugar
🥦 But also low in nutrients
🦠 Plus packed with additives that disrupt your gut & brain health
⚠️ It’s not just about diet—it’s about mental and physical wellness.
🤔 Time to rethink what’s on your plate! 🍽️✨
🙏 Tap the link in our bio or description to explore this fascinating topic! 👆📎