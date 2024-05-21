King Donald, Israel & Iran 05/21/2024

Today we see that the U.S. is sending Armored Vehicles into Gaza, Iranian Lawmaker Claims Tehran is now equipped with Nuclear Bombs and finally we look at Prophecies saying Donald Trump will come back – not only as a new President, but most likely like a King.



