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The ReAwakening Is Upon Us. Don't Lose Hope.
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60 views • October 31, 2021
Already losing hope here in Hong Kong. Too many falling for the damn mandates and the kids are next and who can stand up for us? Even the schools are complicit and high school students have almost all been decimated / zombified here. Lost two mentees ("sisters") over this jab. ._.
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