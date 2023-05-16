Sports World Goes WOKE: LGBT & Black Lives Matter Propaganda Is DESTROYING Athletics

Stew Peters Show





Professional and amateur sports are being consumed by wokeness.

Host of the Menace 2 Sports podcast Coach Zach Smith is here to talk about how sports cave to the woke mob.

People who watch sports are generally not interested in woke ideology.

The woke mob canceled Zach Smith by claiming phony charges of racism.

Now, he feels liberated to speak freely about the nonsense and propaganda pushed by the left.

Professional sports leagues continue to host Gay Pride Nights even though most sports fans aren’t gay.

The athletes and players should refuse to play if they are forced to wear rainbows and worship the LGBTQ agenda.

The LGBTQ mafia, backed by their corporate fascist overlords, are attempting to demoralize Americans similar to when they put Dylan Mulvaney on a Bud Light can.

