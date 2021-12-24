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Christmas Festival in Pakistan with 5 Guest Speakers - LIVE Recording
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21 views • December 24, 2021
Christmas Festival in Pakistan - LIVE
Celebrate with people all across the world in this global broadcast with guest speakers Wolfgang Kovacek, Allan Parker, Kathy Andrade, David Andrade and the Founder of Cross TV Joseph Nasralla. 2 Hours 25 Min Broadcast
Celebrate with people all across the world in this global broadcast with guest speakers Wolfgang Kovacek, Allan Parker, Kathy Andrade, David Andrade and the Founder of Cross TV Joseph Nasralla. 2 Hours 25 Min Broadcast
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