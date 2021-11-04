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A Pale Horse Rides Part IV
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91 views • November 04, 2021
There is a shift going on that few are aware of. It is a spiritual shift in the body of mankind and in the body of Christ. This shift is starting to manifest into the physical realm.
If you take this experimental vaccine, you will become a hybrid. Not only does it change your DNA, it also changes your electromagnetic field. It changes the body into a transmitter, the body starts shedding synthetic spike proteins. These spike proteins communicate and send feedback to each other, much like computers on a network. It is gene manipulation that introduces artificial intelligence via graphene oxide into the body. This is transhumanism stage one. Once the military secret weapons are turned on (5G) the bandwidth frequencies will allow the graphene oxide to increase and multiply in the body, causing all sorts of disruptions in the various systems. This is trans humanism stage two.
"...they will seek death, but death will flee from them" -Rev. 9:6
If you take this experimental vaccine, you will become a hybrid. Not only does it change your DNA, it also changes your electromagnetic field. It changes the body into a transmitter, the body starts shedding synthetic spike proteins. These spike proteins communicate and send feedback to each other, much like computers on a network. It is gene manipulation that introduces artificial intelligence via graphene oxide into the body. This is transhumanism stage one. Once the military secret weapons are turned on (5G) the bandwidth frequencies will allow the graphene oxide to increase and multiply in the body, causing all sorts of disruptions in the various systems. This is trans humanism stage two.
"...they will seek death, but death will flee from them" -Rev. 9:6
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