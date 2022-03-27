Pandemic in Hong Kong and Shenzhen is out of Control With the Food Crisis Looming

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Miles Guo said that the CCP virus pandemic has been out of control in Hong Kong and Shenzhen. According to a fellow fighter familiar with the matter, the Hong Kong communist government knowingly underreported the CCP virus death toll by less than one-fifth of the actual number, and in a district in Shenzhen alone, around 1700 people die daily from the CCP virus. Moreover, a food crisis is imminent under the shadow of the virus pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.