Why Every Citizen Must Stand Against Mandatory Vaccines (London Real Interviews Robert F. Kennedy Jr): Get your pen and notebook, for a drink from a firehose. What RFK Jr tells you, about what the CDC and NIH and WHO and HHS have been up to, lining their pockets with vaccine dollars and covering up fraud, just might blow your mind.





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Statements in this video have not been approved by the FDA and they are not meant to treat, diagnose, prevent or cure any disease.