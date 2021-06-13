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Πρωτοπρ. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Η αντιμετώπιση του Θανάτου κατά τον ιερό Χρυσόστομο
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61 views • June 13, 2021
Μία παρηγορητική ομιλία του μακαριστού π. Νικολάου Μανώλη σχετικά με τη χριστιανική αντιμετώπιση της απώλειας των αγαπημένων μας προσώπων.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2013 στο πνευματικό κέντρο του ιερού ναού Προφήτου Ηλιού Θεσσαλονίκης.
Η ομιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε το 2013 στο πνευματικό κέντρο του ιερού ναού Προφήτου Ηλιού Θεσσαλονίκης.
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