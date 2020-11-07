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** THE NEXT END OF THE WORLD ** - Earth’s Magnetic Pole Reversal is Rapidly Accelerating! The Next 12 Thousand Year Catastrophic Cycle is Now Underway, No Need to Prepare Unless You are a Billionaire
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259 views • November 07, 2020
** No need to prepare u less you are a billionaire
See: “Bug Out Plan of the World’s Richest Man - https://www.brighteon.com/a131b707-d623-4cc9-9922-877242ffc039
** Researcher, analyst and author Ben Davidson is the founder of the Suspicious Observers YouTube channel which specializes in the science surrounding the Earth, the Sun and the Cosmos. Davidson said that there appears to be some sort of planetary event involving a massive solar outburst every 12,000 years that results in sudden changes and great loss of life due to a disruption in the magnetic field of the Earth.
** NASA/CIA Cover Up of Earth's Overdue Catastrophic Cycle
** Earth's Accelerated Magnetic Pole Shift is Harbinger of Its Impending Catastrophic Disaster
** Humanity’s Current Civilization will once again be erased. Not to worry the event will be short but frightful!!
** Suspicious Observers: Cosmic Disaster, Solar Micronova, Superflare, Magnetic Reversal, Crustal Displacement, Ice Age, Tsunamis, Volcanoes... it's all here, it's all been done before and it's all coming again soon. Science tells us these magnetic events come on a cycle, we are due up again now, and shocker... the magnetic field is shifting and accelerating. This is not a coincidence.
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
https://www.docdroid.net/zeFqyVh/chan-thomas-the-adam-and-eve-storyuncensored-pdf
See: “Bug Out Plan of the World’s Richest Man - https://www.brighteon.com/a131b707-d623-4cc9-9922-877242ffc039
** Researcher, analyst and author Ben Davidson is the founder of the Suspicious Observers YouTube channel which specializes in the science surrounding the Earth, the Sun and the Cosmos. Davidson said that there appears to be some sort of planetary event involving a massive solar outburst every 12,000 years that results in sudden changes and great loss of life due to a disruption in the magnetic field of the Earth.
** NASA/CIA Cover Up of Earth's Overdue Catastrophic Cycle
** Earth's Accelerated Magnetic Pole Shift is Harbinger of Its Impending Catastrophic Disaster
** Humanity’s Current Civilization will once again be erased. Not to worry the event will be short but frightful!!
** Suspicious Observers: Cosmic Disaster, Solar Micronova, Superflare, Magnetic Reversal, Crustal Displacement, Ice Age, Tsunamis, Volcanoes... it's all here, it's all been done before and it's all coming again soon. Science tells us these magnetic events come on a cycle, we are due up again now, and shocker... the magnetic field is shifting and accelerating. This is not a coincidence.
https://www.Suspicious0bservers.org
https://www.SpaceWeatherNews.com
https://www.QuakeWatch.net/prediction...
https://www.ObservatoryProject.com
https://www.MagneticReversal.org
https://www.docdroid.net/zeFqyVh/chan-thomas-the-adam-and-eve-storyuncensored-pdf
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