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Russ Winter presents: High Strangeness--Darrell Brooks/Waukesha Parade Psyop UPDATED
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1236 views • December 21, 2021
Enjoy the free premiere of the Russ Winter (www.winterwatch.net) presentation originally debuted at Professor Jim Fetzer's False Flag & Conspiracies 2021 virtual conference. "High Strangeness--Darrell Brooks/Waukesha Parade Psyop" examines the hybrid organic/synthetic nature of the Waukesha psyop.
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