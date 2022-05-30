BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

7 Control Factors Being Established to Lay the Foundation for The Great Reset
JD Rucker
JD RuckerCheckmark Icon
786 followers
Follow
9
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
6014 views • May 30, 2022
As I'm writing this article and broadcasting the latest episode of The Midnight Sentinel, it's Memorial Day. Nearly every Memorial Day has been somber for me, but this year is even more so because I realize the freedoms the men and women in our military have fought and died for are under attack from enemies domestic and abroad. Some would say this has always been the case, but 2022 certainly seems like the closest we've experienced to an existential threat for as long as most of us have been alive.

The powers-that-be who are controlling the White House, Capitol Hill, and the largest corporations in the country are in the middle of implementing The Great Reset and they're attacking us from multiple fronts. We've had to deal with two or three at a time in the past, but never in my memory has there been so many all-attacks on our God-given freedoms than what we're seeing today. They are going after the control factors in our lives to bring us to heel before them.

I've identified the seven most obvious and, in my humble opinion, important control factors the powers-that-be want to hold over us. Any one of them is enough to make some people beholden to the whims of government and the public-private partnerships they are installing right now. Combine these seven factors and it's clear there would only be a tiny remnant of Americans who are truly free if the New World Order accomplishes this so-called "reset."

Rarely do I encourage people to spend an hour listening to my show. I'd love it if everyone does, but I know there are many who simply do not have the time or who just aren't "podcast people." Today's episode is an exception. I ask even those who don't normally listen to give this one special attention. The more people who are properly aware of these seven control factors, the fewer people there will be who are dependent on government to save them.

By no means is this my best show. I've had much smoother shows before, but never have I felt such a strong need for people to be aware of what I'm talking about than with this one. None of this is new. There are no surprises or shocking revelations, but seeing and hearing it all as a whole is important in order to bring into perspective the full scope of their nefarious plans. Even this is inadequate; I'd need a 10-hour show just to bring it all together properly. But hopefully this will be a good overview, a starting point from which I can discuss each control factor in more detail in upcoming shows.
Keywords
foodpolice statepodcastpropagandafood shortagesreligionfaithnew world orderthe great resetcentral bank digital currenciestop storyenergy crisisledethe midnight sentinel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: Inside the psychology of becoming UNBREAKABLE

Belle Carter
The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won&#8217;t Tell You

The Diesel Crisis Is Here: What the Gaslighters Won’t Tell You

Mike Adams
&#8220;UNBREAKABLE&#8221; on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

“UNBREAKABLE” on BrightU: The three-day medicine factory on your kitchen counter

Belle Carter
We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

We Are Not Powerless: Genetic Resilience Is the Only Real Prep for the Coming Assaults on Humanity

Mike Adams
The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

The Faraday ballistic shield backpack: Essential emergency protection for the modern world

HRS Editors
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy